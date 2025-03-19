Waikele Elementary School Third Graders present ‘Breaking News, Weather Alert!’ on Classical Pacific

The Hawai‘i Department of Education is celebrating Fine Arts in Our Schools Month in March. Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba visited Waikele Elementary School’s third-grade class, which participated in Hawai‘i Opera Theatre’s (HOT) in-school residency program.

HOT collaborated with students to present a new opera, Breaking News, Weather Alert!, which integrates lessons about severe weather and building structures with music education. HOT Director and CEO Andrew Morgan, Waikele Elementary Principal Sheldon Oshio, and counselor Arnie Kailiawa discuss how the program helps students connect classroom learning to real-world issues.