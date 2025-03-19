© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Waikele Elementary School Third Graders present ‘Breaking News, Weather Alert!’ on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published March 19, 2025 at 12:20 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Department of Education

The Hawai‘i Department of Education is celebrating Fine Arts in Our Schools Month in March. Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba visited Waikele Elementary School’s third-grade class, which participated in Hawai‘i Opera Theatre’s (HOT) in-school residency program.

HOT collaborated with students to present a new opera, Breaking News, Weather Alert!, which integrates lessons about severe weather and building structures with music education. HOT Director and CEO Andrew Morgan, Waikele Elementary Principal Sheldon Oshio, and counselor Arnie Kailiawa discuss how the program helps students connect classroom learning to real-world issues.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
