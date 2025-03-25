Classical Conservation Conversation: Celebrating Wildlife

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum explores two special events celebrated on March 3 — Hinamatsuri, the Japanese festival celebrating Girls’ Day, and the more recently declared observance World Wildlife Day, which celebrates the world’s wild fauna and flora. Established by the United Nations in 2013, World Wildlife Day marks the international adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, a treaty protecting endangered species from international trade. This year’s theme is "Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet," and focuses on continued challenge of securing funding for conservation efforts. Despite not achieving cultural prominence like other festivals, World Wildlife Day emphasizes the importance of nature and its contributions to sustainable development and human well-being.

This conservation conversation is followed by Amy Beach's A Hermit Thrush at Morn, Op. 92 No. 2, with Susana Gómez Vázquez on piano.

This classical music conversation aired on March 3, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.