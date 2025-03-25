© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classical Conservation Conversation: Celebrating Wildlife

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published March 25, 2025 at 2:05 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum explores two special events celebrated on March 3 — Hinamatsuri, the Japanese festival celebrating Girls’ Day, and the more recently declared observance World Wildlife Day, which celebrates the world’s wild fauna and flora. Established by the United Nations in 2013, World Wildlife Day marks the international adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, a treaty protecting endangered species from international trade. This year’s theme is "Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet," and focuses on continued challenge of securing funding for conservation efforts. Despite not achieving cultural prominence like other festivals, World Wildlife Day emphasizes the importance of nature and its contributions to sustainable development and human well-being.

This conservation conversation is followed by Amy Beach's A Hermit Thrush at Morn, Op. 92 No. 2, with Susana Gómez Vázquez on piano.

This classical music conversation aired on March 3, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversation
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories