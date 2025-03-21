JoAnn Lamolino and Casey Tamahana of the Honolulu Brass Quintet on Morning Café

Trumpet players JoAnn Lamolino and Casey Tamahana of the Honolulu Brass Quintet stopped by Morning Café ahead of their program “Dances Around the World” with two performances this weekend on Oʻahu. Originally scheduled for March 2020, the concerts feature modern and traditional works, including Michael Tilson Thomas's Street Song, Marquez's Danzon No. 2, and Enrique Crespo's Suite Americana.

In addition to learning about the featured compositions, learn about JoAnn and Casey’s favorite warm up numbers, how they find their repertoire and original brass quintet works, and the educational programs provided by Honolulu Brass Quintet and Chamber Music Hawaiʻi to introduce local keiki to brass instruments.

The Honolulu Brass Quintet's "Dances Around the World" takes place on March 22 at Doris Duke Theatre and March 23 at Palikū Theatre. Learn more.

