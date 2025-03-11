© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michael-Thomas Foumai and HSO on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published March 11, 2025 at 5:55 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra

Michael-Thomas Foumai joins Gene Schiller to discuss the successful Beethoven Festival by the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra (HSO), which concludes with a free concert at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The event features a collaboration with the Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra, performing his piece "Elysium," inspired by Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, and Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony.

HSO will also perform a video game tribute concert on March 15 and 16, showcasing music from popular video games like "Elder Scrolls" and "World of Warcraft." The orchestra will be accompanied by a chorus and a 40-foot screen, creating an immersive video game experience. Learn more at myhso.org.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
Related Stories