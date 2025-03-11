Michael-Thomas Foumai and HSO on Morning Café

Michael-Thomas Foumai joins Gene Schiller to discuss the successful Beethoven Festival by the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra (HSO), which concludes with a free concert at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The event features a collaboration with the Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra, performing his piece "Elysium," inspired by Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, and Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony.

HSO will also perform a video game tribute concert on March 15 and 16, showcasing music from popular video games like "Elder Scrolls" and "World of Warcraft." The orchestra will be accompanied by a chorus and a 40-foot screen, creating an immersive video game experience. Learn more at myhso.org.