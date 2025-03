From Shostakovich’s 5th to Assassin’s Creed and even Jabba the Hut. There’s a lot going on with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra this month. HSO composer-in-residence Michael-Thomas Foumai stopped by Evening Concert to update us on HSO’s Beethoven Festival: Side-by-Side concert with the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony, Game On!, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert.