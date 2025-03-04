© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: Celebrating the Zodiac - Part 2

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published March 4, 2025 at 11:54 AM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Lum continues to showcase the diversity of the Chineze zodiac, this time focusing on their relatives in the wild. He focuses on the snake, the goat, the monkey, the chicken, the dog and the bear with commentary on the importance of biodiversity and conservation efforts to continue the rich heritage celebrated during the Lunar New Year.

After the conversation, listen to Saint-Saens’ "Carnival of the Animals."

This conversation aired on Feb. 10, 2025 on Classical Pacific.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
