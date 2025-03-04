Classical Conservation Conversation: Celebrating the Zodiac - Part 2

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Lum continues to showcase the diversity of the Chineze zodiac, this time focusing on their relatives in the wild. He focuses on the snake, the goat, the monkey, the chicken, the dog and the bear with commentary on the importance of biodiversity and conservation efforts to continue the rich heritage celebrated during the Lunar New Year.

After the conversation, listen to Saint-Saens’ "Carnival of the Animals."

This conversation aired on Feb. 10, 2025 on Classical Pacific.