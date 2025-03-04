© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: Celebrating the Zodiac - Part 1

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published March 4, 2025 at 11:51 AM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Dr. Shawn Lum! Dr. Lum presents a roll call celebrating the diversity of the Chinese zodiac, highlighting its animals and their Pacific relatives. Learn about the Northern Luzon giant cloud rat from the Philippines, the Amur tiger, the endangered Amami rabbit, and the tuatara from Aotearoa. The fascinating animals chosen for the zodiac continue to amaze and delight, reminding us of the importance of conservation efforts to protect the animal kingdom.

This classical conversation concludes with Nature, the Gentlest Mother, with music by Aaron Copland and words by Emily Dickinson. This recording is performed by Joyce DiDonato, who says "with each passing day I trust more and more in the perfect balance, astonishing mystery, and guiding force of the musical world. Both nature and music are showing us the way – a way dictated by harmony and balance. Will we answer the call?”

This conversation aired on Feb. 3, 2025 on Classical Pacific.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
