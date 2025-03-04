Classical Conservation Conversation: Celebrating the Zodiac - Part 1

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Dr. Shawn Lum! Dr. Lum presents a roll call celebrating the diversity of the Chinese zodiac, highlighting its animals and their Pacific relatives. Learn about the Northern Luzon giant cloud rat from the Philippines, the Amur tiger, the endangered Amami rabbit, and the tuatara from Aotearoa. The fascinating animals chosen for the zodiac continue to amaze and delight, reminding us of the importance of conservation efforts to protect the animal kingdom.

This classical conversation concludes with Nature, the Gentlest Mother, with music by Aaron Copland and words by Emily Dickinson. This recording is performed by Joyce DiDonato, who says "with each passing day I trust more and more in the perfect balance, astonishing mystery, and guiding force of the musical world. Both nature and music are showing us the way – a way dictated by harmony and balance. Will we answer the call?”

This conversation aired on Feb. 3, 2025 on Classical Pacific.