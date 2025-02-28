Chamber Music Hawaiʻi on Morning Café

Chamber Music Hawai‘i (CMH) violinist Helen Liu and bassoonist Tommy Morrison joined Morning Café to preview this weekend’s Beethoven Fest at Doris Duke Theatre. The chamber music group’s performance accompanies Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s monthlong Beethoven Festival, which presents all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies.

CMH will perform Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20—highlighting Morrison in the bassoon-heavy fourth movement—and String Quartet No. 7 in F Major, Op. 59, No. 1, the first of the Razumovsky Quartets. The quartet will feature a guest cellist from the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, Kathleen Long.