© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published February 28, 2025 at 6:20 PM HST
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi

Chamber Music Hawai‘i (CMH) violinist Helen Liu and bassoonist Tommy Morrison joined Morning Café to preview this weekend’s Beethoven Fest at Doris Duke Theatre. The chamber music group’s performance accompanies Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s monthlong Beethoven Festival, which presents all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies.

CMH will perform Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20—highlighting Morrison in the bassoon-heavy fourth movement—and String Quartet No. 7 in F Major, Op. 59, No. 1, the first of the Razumovsky Quartets. The quartet will feature a guest cellist from the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, Kathleen Long.

Tickets are available through Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's website, box office, or at the door, with free admission for students with ID. Learn more.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations chamber music hawaii
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
Related Stories