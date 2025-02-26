© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Midori protégé Nathan Meltzer on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published February 26, 2025 at 10:33 AM HST

American violinist Nathan Meltzer won the 2023 Concert Artist Guild Competition. He’s the youngest ever to win the Windsor Festival Competition. He is also the protégé of Midori’s Partners in Performance program, a nonprofit that promotes classical music in rural areas of the country.

Meltzer will be performing in Hawaii this week in a program that includes sonatas by Brahms and Faure, and contemporary works.

Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva spoke to Meltzer from his home in New York City about his Hawaiʻi debut.
Classical Music Conversations Evening Concert
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
