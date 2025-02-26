Midori protégé Nathan Meltzer on Evening Concert

American violinist Nathan Meltzer won the 2023 Concert Artist Guild Competition. He’s the youngest ever to win the Windsor Festival Competition. He is also the protégé of Midori’s Partners in Performance program, a nonprofit that promotes classical music in rural areas of the country.

Meltzer will be performing in Hawaii this week in a program that includes sonatas by Brahms and Faure, and contemporary works.



Friday, Feb. 28 in Hilo at the University Performing Arts Center in a concert presented by Hawaiʻi Concert Society.

Sunday, March 2 at UH-Mānoa’s Orvis Auditorium in a concert presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series.

Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva spoke to Meltzer from his home in New York City about his Hawaiʻi debut.