Darel Stark on Classical Pacific

Lutheran Church of Honolulu's First Monday Chamber Concerts features Darel Stark on Monday, March 3rd at 7pm. Stark, the associate principal 2nd violinist with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra presents Vivaldi's The Four Seasons with colleagues from the HSO, as well as Stark's Vocalise with Georgine Stark, and works by J.S. Bach. Organist and Director of Music and Liturgy of the Lutheran Church of Honolulu, Barry Wenger joins Darel Stark in this conversation about the 300th anniversary of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, the 300th anniversary of Stark's violin, and the programming of this concert to celebrate with family and friends.