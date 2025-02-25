© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Darel Stark on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published February 25, 2025 at 11:26 PM HST

Lutheran Church of Honolulu's First Monday Chamber Concerts features Darel Stark on Monday, March 3rd at 7pm. Stark, the associate principal 2nd violinist with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra presents Vivaldi's The Four Seasons with colleagues from the HSO, as well as Stark's Vocalise with Georgine Stark, and works by J.S. Bach. Organist and Director of Music and Liturgy of the Lutheran Church of Honolulu, Barry Wenger joins Darel Stark in this conversation about the 300th anniversary of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, the 300th anniversary of Stark's violin, and the programming of this concert to celebrate with family and friends.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
