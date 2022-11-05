Donate
Classical Music Conversations

Marie Lickwar for Lutheran Church of Honolulu on Classical Pacific

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 5, 2022 at 12:54 PM HST
ClassicalPacific_MarieLickwar.jpg
HPR
/
Sharene Taba (left) and Marie Lickwar (right)

Sharene welcomes Marie Lickwar of the Lutheran Church of Honolulu to your home for classical music to share about their upcoming first Monday concert for the month of November.

The First Mondays Chamber Concert series welcomes Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning Slack Key Guitarist George Kahumoku, Jr. to share "Reflections, Songs, and Stories: A Day in the Life of George Kahumoku, Jr.!" The event also features special guest Malia Kaʻai Barrett. Concertgoers are invited to bring an instrument for the kanikapila portion of the program.

Learn more about the First Mondays Chamber Concert Series.

lutheranchuch_firstmonday_november.png
Lutheran Church of Honolulu
/
lhcwelcome.org
George Kahumoku, Jr. and Malia Kaʻai Barrett

"Reflections, Songs, and Stories: A Day in the Life of George Kahumoku, Jr.!" takes place on Monday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

This classical music conversation aired on November 1, 2022. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.

Tags
Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWSLutheran Church of HonoluluGeorge Kahumoku
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
