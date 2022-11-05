Marie Lickwar for Lutheran Church of Honolulu on Classical Pacific

Sharene welcomes Marie Lickwar of the Lutheran Church of Honolulu to your home for classical music to share about their upcoming first Monday concert for the month of November.

The First Mondays Chamber Concert series welcomes Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning Slack Key Guitarist George Kahumoku, Jr. to share "Reflections, Songs, and Stories: A Day in the Life of George Kahumoku, Jr.!" The event also features special guest Malia Kaʻai Barrett. Concertgoers are invited to bring an instrument for the kanikapila portion of the program.

Learn more about the First Mondays Chamber Concert Series.

Lutheran Church of Honolulu / lhcwelcome.org George Kahumoku, Jr. and Malia Kaʻai Barrett

"Reflections, Songs, and Stories: A Day in the Life of George Kahumoku, Jr.!" takes place on Monday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

This classical music conversation aired on November 1, 2022. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.

