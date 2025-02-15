© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra Staff Picks: Nicholas Chakinis

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published February 15, 2025 at 2:03 AM HST

The Director of Finance for the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra, Nicholas Chakinis, is also a songwriter and former radio music host! Chakinis shares his experiences as a musician, a listener, and a supporter, and offers advice to musicians making choices for their own paths. Nicholas Chakinisʻ playlist:
Randy Newman, Louisiana 1927

The Beach Boys, Surf's Up

 Jimmy Webb, By The Time I Get To Phoenix (Live At The Roll Albert Hall Live 1972)

myhso.org
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony OrchestraBeethoven
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories