Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra rehearses for Beethoven Festival - Week 2

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published February 15, 2025 at 1:52 AM HST

The Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra will be performing all 9 Beethoven Symphonies in a monthʻs time. This week, the HSO performs Symphonies 4 & 6 along with composer in residence Michael-Thomas Foumaiʻs Becoming Beethoven. During a break in a rehearsal, Classical Pacificʻs Sharene Taba spoke with Music and Artistic Director Maestro Dane Lam, as well as with violinists Maile Reeves, Helen Liu, Sheryl Shohet, Michael Lim, percussionist Christopher Cabrera, timpanist Bradley Davis, and trombonists Gabral Cruz & Jason Byerlotzer.
myhso.org
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony OrchestraBeethoven
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
