Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra rehearses for Beethoven Festival - Week 2
The Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra will be performing all 9 Beethoven Symphonies in a monthʻs time. This week, the HSO performs Symphonies 4 & 6 along with composer in residence Michael-Thomas Foumaiʻs Becoming Beethoven. During a break in a rehearsal, Classical Pacificʻs Sharene Taba spoke with Music and Artistic Director Maestro Dane Lam, as well as with violinists Maile Reeves, Helen Liu, Sheryl Shohet, Michael Lim, percussionist Christopher Cabrera, timpanist Bradley Davis, and trombonists Gabral Cruz & Jason Byerlotzer.
myhso.org