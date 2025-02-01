O`ahu Band Directors Association Select Band Highlights on Classical Pacific

Cellist Brian Park performed with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra as one of the Nā Hōkū ‘Ōpio “Young Stars” of 2024. Park has been studying with HSO's Dr Sun Chan Chang for 8 years and tells us about his decision to switch from violin to cello at a young age and the experiences that led him to the stage at the Waikīkī Shell this past summer. Roosevelt High School Music Director, Gregg Abe joined us in this conversation. Park will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in the fall.

