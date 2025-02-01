O`ahu Band Directors Association Select Band Highlights on Classical Pacific
Afterschool everyday this week, the O`ahu Band Directors Associationʻs Select Band has been rehearsing for their concert on Saturday. After rehearsal, and outside in a busy student pick up area, Classical Pacificʻs Sharene Taba met up with guest conductor from Purdue University, Professor Jay Gephart, OBDA Select Band Chair, Mr. Rory Onishi and Roosevelt High School senior and bass clarinetist of this yearʻs Select Band, Hunter Young.
oahubda.com