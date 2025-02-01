© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
O`ahu Band Directors Association Select Band Highlights on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published February 1, 2025 at 5:47 PM HST

Afterschool everyday this week, the O`ahu Band Directors Associationʻs Select Band has been rehearsing for their concert on Saturday. After rehearsal, and outside in a busy student pick up area, Classical Pacificʻs Sharene Taba met up with guest conductor from Purdue University, Professor Jay Gephart, OBDA Select Band Chair, Mr. Rory Onishi and Roosevelt High School senior and bass clarinetist of this yearʻs Select Band, Hunter Young.
oahubda.com
Classical Music Conversations roosevelt high schoolOʻahu
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
