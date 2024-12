Sixth grader at Hālau Kū Māna New Century Public Charter School, Avyanna McPeek-Batlin is a superstar. The pianist and singer will headline her own show on Dec. 13 at Honolulu's Slack Key Lounge. McPeek-Batlin tells us about lessons learned putting a show together, the highlights of her music career thus far and gives advice to young music students.

