Classical Conservation Conversation: The Gifts of the Magi

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

With Christmas fast approaching, many are embracing holiday traditions filled with revelry, retail and, for some, religion. Christians and non-Christians know the story of the birth of Jesus, where a star guides the wise men to Bethlehem. Upon arrival, they present the newborn with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. In this classical conservation conversation, Dr. Shawn Lum discusses the origins, production and significance of frankincense and myrrh.

Dr. Lum's conservation conversation concludes with a performance of André Jolivet's "Les Mages" from Pastorales de Noël, featuring harpist Rita Costanzi, flutist Kathleen Rudolph and bassoonist Jesse Read.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 16, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.

