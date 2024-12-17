© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: The Gifts of the Magi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published December 17, 2024 at 12:22 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

With Christmas fast approaching, many are embracing holiday traditions filled with revelry, retail and, for some, religion. Christians and non-Christians know the story of the birth of Jesus, where a star guides the wise men to Bethlehem. Upon arrival, they present the newborn with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. In this classical conservation conversation, Dr. Shawn Lum discusses the origins, production and significance of frankincense and myrrh.

Dr. Lum's conservation conversation concludes with a performance of André Jolivet's "Les Mages" from Pastorales de Noël, featuring harpist Rita Costanzi, flutist Kathleen Rudolph and bassoonist Jesse Read.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 16, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
