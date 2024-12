Listen to Timothy Carney, artistic director of Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble, on Evening Concert. Carney speaks to Craig DeSilva about Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble’s holiday concert, “A Rose in Winter,” featuring music of the season by Howells, Bruckner, Lauridsen, Holst, and Rutter.

The concerts are Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran in Kailua and Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Honolulu.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 10, 2024 on Evening Concert.