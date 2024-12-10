Classical Conservation Conversation - The Holly and the Ivy

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum discusses holly and its significance with the winter holidays. He explores holly’s history and its transition into Christian traditions, where its leaves symbolize the crown of thorns. He also shares about Hawaiian holly, kāwaʻu, found on the slopes of Haleakalā and at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

This classical conservation conversation concludes with "The Holly and the Ivy" performed by Imani Winds.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 9, 2024.

