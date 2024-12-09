Classical Conservation Conversation: Mistletoe Magic

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, learn about the yuletide association of your favorite merry plant, the mistletoe. Learn about the origins between mistletoe and Christmas, listen to legends surrounding the mistletoe, and hear about hulumoa, sometimes called Hawaiian mistletoe.

This classical conservation conversation concludes Willie K.’s rendition of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

This conversation aired on Nov. 2, 2024.