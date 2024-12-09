© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: Mistletoe Magic

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published December 9, 2024 at 11:53 AM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, learn about the yuletide association of your favorite merry plant, the mistletoe. Learn about the origins between mistletoe and Christmas, listen to legends surrounding the mistletoe, and hear about hulumoa, sometimes called Hawaiian mistletoe.

This classical conservation conversation concludes Willie K.’s rendition of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

This conversation aired on Nov. 2, 2024.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
