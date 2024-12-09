Anna Lenhart and Jim Moffitt on Classical Pacific

Chamber Music Hawai`i presents the Hawai`i Brass Quintet in 2 concerts this month- HBQ at the Blue Note on December 16th and Holiday Brass at the Cathedral of St. Andrew's on December 21st. French hornist with HBQ, Anna Lenhart, and Jim Moffitt, President of Chamber Music Hawaii visit Hawai`i Public Radio with music to celebrate the season. https://www.chambermusichawaii.org/concert/hbq-christmas/

https://www.chambermusichawaii.org/concert/holiday-brass/