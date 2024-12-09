© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Anna Lenhart and Jim Moffitt on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published December 9, 2024 at 11:04 PM HST

Chamber Music Hawai`i presents the Hawai`i Brass Quintet in 2 concerts this month- HBQ at the Blue Note on December 16th and Holiday Brass at the Cathedral of St. Andrew's on December 21st. French hornist with HBQ, Anna Lenhart, and Jim Moffitt, President of Chamber Music Hawaii visit Hawai`i Public Radio with music to celebrate the season. https://www.chambermusichawaii.org/concert/hbq-christmas/
https://www.chambermusichawaii.org/concert/holiday-brass/
Classical Music Conversations brasschamber music hawaii
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
