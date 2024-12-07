Nola Nahulu on Classical Pacific

Artist Director of Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus, Aunty Nola Nahulu shares her love of culture and music with her students. Originally started to train youth for the children cast in Operas, HYOC has grown to serve keiki K-12, with choirs, piano instruction and hula. With a busy concert calendar ahead, hear HYOC at Kawaiha`o Church for their annual concert, and also with the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra for their Hapa Holiday Extravaganza at the Hawai`i Theatre.

