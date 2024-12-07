© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Nola Nahulu on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published December 7, 2024 at 1:47 PM HST
Artist Director of Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus, Aunty Nola Nahulu shares her love of culture and music with her students. Originally started to train youth for the children cast in Operas, HYOC has grown to serve keiki K-12, with choirs, piano instruction and hula. With a busy concert calendar ahead, hear HYOC at Kawaiha`o Church for their annual concert, and also with the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra for their Hapa Holiday Extravaganza at the Hawai`i Theatre.
https://hyoc2.weebly.com

https://www.myhso.org/concerts/2025-hapa-holiday-extravaganza
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestrahawaii opera theatreKawaiahao Churchhawaii theatre
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
