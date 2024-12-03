© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
HSO Board Member Ken Robbins remembers HPR’s Michael Titterton

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published December 3, 2024 at 5:02 PM HST
Former Hawaiʻi Public Radio President and General Manager Michael Titterton during an on-air fundraising campaign.
Courtesy Tina Yuen
/
PBN
Former Hawaiʻi Public Radio President and General Manager Michael Titterton during an on-air fundraising campaign.

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Board Member Ken Robbins joins Gene Schiller in remembering Michael Titterton, HPR’s former president and general manager and former Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra president who died in October. Together they discuss Titterton’s appreciation for various music genres. A huge fan of British Rock, from Pink Floyd to the Rolling Stones, Titterton also held a fondness for classical music, sharing his appreciation for Heitor villa-Lobos’ Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5, which he played on-air when he substituted as a classical music host.

In honor of his contributions to public radio, Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and the arts, this weekend’s Dec. 8 performance featuring Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” will be dedicated to Michael Titterton. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 2, 2024.

Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
