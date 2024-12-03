HSO Board Member Ken Robbins remembers HPR’s Michael Titterton

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Board Member Ken Robbins joins Gene Schiller in remembering Michael Titterton, HPR’s former president and general manager and former Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra president who died in October. Together they discuss Titterton’s appreciation for various music genres. A huge fan of British Rock, from Pink Floyd to the Rolling Stones, Titterton also held a fondness for classical music, sharing his appreciation for Heitor villa-Lobos’ Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5, which he played on-air when he substituted as a classical music host.

In honor of his contributions to public radio, Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and the arts, this weekend’s Dec. 8 performance featuring Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” will be dedicated to Michael Titterton. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 2, 2024.