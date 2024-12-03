Classical Conservation Conversation: Been On a Train

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

Dr. Shawn Lum shares about the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP 29 of the UNFCCC — COP 29 for short — that takes place from Nov. 11 to 22 in Baku, Azerbaijan. He also remembers dancer Judith Jemison, principal dancer for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and the beauty she radiated through dance. He parallels how the beauty from great artists can be found in nature, and how movements in the natural world, like the courtship dance of the albatross at Kaʻena or the splendor of a coral reef, can uplift us and give us hope.

Dr. Lum concludes his conversation with "Been on a Train" by Laura Nyro, reimagined by Billy Childs.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Nov 11, 2024.