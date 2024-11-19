Classical Conservation Conversation: Ina

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum discusses the 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biodiversity. The October conference focuses on the importance of meeting critical conservation targets. He discusses the influential Living Planet Report by the WWF and Zoological Society of London, which provides an index on the health of the state of nature around the world. Current reporting shows a 73% global decline in habitat health, underscoring the need for transformative changes in food, energy, and finance systems to reverse this decline. The report advocates for a transformational shift in our relationship with nature. Lum suggests that respect and aloha for nature, as practiced in the Pacific, are essential for this transformation.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with John Lennon's “Ina,” sung by Keola Beamer and Raiatea Helm.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Oct. 14, 2024.