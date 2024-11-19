© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: Ina

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 19, 2024 at 2:52 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum discusses the 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biodiversity. The October conference focuses on the importance of meeting critical conservation targets. He discusses the influential Living Planet Report by the WWF and Zoological Society of London, which provides an index on the health of the state of nature around the world. Current reporting shows a 73% global decline in habitat health, underscoring the need for transformative changes in food, energy, and finance systems to reverse this decline. The report advocates for a transformational shift in our relationship with nature. Lum suggests that respect and aloha for nature, as practiced in the Pacific, are essential for this transformation.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with John Lennon's “Ina,” sung by Keola Beamer and Raiatea Helm.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Oct. 14, 2024.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
