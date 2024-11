Artist Laura Margulies took the time from her busy schedule to help HPR-2 kick off our "Top 100 Picks" poll and prize drawing for September's Classical Music Month. We discuss her work with local composers to create the animated "Symphony of the Hawaiian Bird." She also discusses her current funding campaign for her new animated film, "Kapo Ma'i Lele (Kapo And Her Flying Lady Parts)."

Listen • 25:09