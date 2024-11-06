Tuesday Student Takeover: Mani Kovacich & Carter Nobuhara
Mani Kovacich and Carter Nobuhara are drummers/percussionists in the top ensembles of the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony - Youth Symphony I and Jazz I. Both musicians also perform with their school ensembles, in adult community ensembles and are regulars at Noel Okimoto's monthly ʻOhana Jazz concerts. With graduation just two years away, the dedicated musicians know that music will always be a part of their lives. Kovacich (Kalani H.S.) and Nobuhara (Punahou) perform this weekend at Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony's annual fundraiser: He Makana o Na Mele.