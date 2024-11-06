Tuesday Student Takeover: Mani Kovacich & Carter Nobuhara

Now a Junior at Punahou School, Ashley revisits HPR's Tuesday Student Takeover. In the year since we last spoke with her, she has played through many piano concerti, and is preparing the 2nd movement of Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 for a concert with the Oahu Civic Orchestra on December 7th. Ikeda adds onto her advice for young musicians and families that she gave last year, and adds a note of thanks to her teachers.

