© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tuesday Student Takeover: Mani Kovacich & Carter Nobuhara

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM HST
Mani Kovacich (left) and Carter Nobuhara (right).
HPR
Mani Kovacich (left) and Carter Nobuhara (right).

Mani Kovacich and Carter Nobuhara are drummers/percussionists in the top ensembles of the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony - Youth Symphony I and Jazz I. Both musicians also perform with their school ensembles, in adult community ensembles and are regulars at Noel Okimoto's monthly ʻOhana Jazz concerts. With graduation just two years away, the dedicated musicians know that music will always be a part of their lives. Kovacich (Kalani H.S.) and Nobuhara (Punahou) perform this weekend at Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony's annual fundraiser: He Makana o Na Mele.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Tuesday Student Takeover
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories