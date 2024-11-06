Classical Conservation Conversation: Seascape

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In advance of the October 2024 Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), Dr. Lum reflects on the Asia-Pacific connection to the Rio Earth Summit gathering in 1992 that gave rise to the convention and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC). He discusses Professor Tommy Koh’s impact on the CBD, including his contributions towards setting the framework for sustainable development, principles of forest management and more He notes that when policies are made to benefit all people, the Earth also benefits.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with “Seascape” from Frank Bridge’s The Sea.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Oct. 7, 2024.