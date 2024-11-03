© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Scott Janusch and Jon Magnussen on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 3, 2024 at 12:35 PM HST

Oboist Scott Janusch and composer Jon Magnussen invite you to a free concert on November 4 Kauai Community College Performing Arts Center, Lihue to hear and welcome home the oboe made from a Koke`e kauila tree gathered in the aftermath of Hurricane Iniki. A suite of 6 movements from Dr. Magnussen's "Na Kau `Elua" will be performed by Scott Janusch, retired principal oboist of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra and the Galliard String Quartet with pianist Tommy Yee, Jordon Schifino, percussion and Kapa -beaters, A`iAa`i Bello & Maile Andrade. They talk about the Hawaiian Oboe Legacy Project (livemusicawareness.com/projects/holp), and the funding to keep this treasure available. https://gofund.me/6ab59f13
Information on the concert:

https://www.kauai.hawaii.edu/live-music-awareness
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
