Scott Janusch and Jon Magnussen on Classical Pacific

Oboist Scott Janusch and composer Jon Magnussen invite you to a free concert on November 4 Kauai Community College Performing Arts Center, Lihue to hear and welcome home the oboe made from a Koke`e kauila tree gathered in the aftermath of Hurricane Iniki. A suite of 6 movements from Dr. Magnussen's "Na Kau `Elua" will be performed by Scott Janusch, retired principal oboist of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra and the Galliard String Quartet with pianist Tommy Yee, Jordon Schifino, percussion and Kapa -beaters, A`iAa`i Bello & Maile Andrade. They talk about the Hawaiian Oboe Legacy Project (livemusicawareness.com/projects/holp), and the funding to keep this treasure available. https://gofund.me/6ab59f13

Information on the concert:

https://www.kauai.hawaii.edu/live-music-awareness