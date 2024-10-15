Classical Conservation Conversation: The Earth Prelude

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum discusses the upcoming United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP 16) in Colombia and the UN Climate Change Conference Baku (COP 29) in Azerbaijan. The conferences focus on improving the relationship between humans and ecosystems and outline the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that, though daunting, are goals we must follow to achieve sustainable development. Dr. Lum also reflects on Pope Francis’s recent visit to Asia, noting that the Pope clearly says caring for the earth starts from within.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with "The Earth Prelude" by Ludovico Einaudi.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Sept. 9, 2024.

