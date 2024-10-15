© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaua‘i Listeners: A power outage has taken HPR-1 (KIPL) off the air. Mahalo for your patience as work is being done to restore power.

Classical Conservation Conversation: Alone Together: Ray of Hope

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 15, 2024 at 9:00 AM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In this edition, Dr. Shawn Lum reflects on the last quarter of the year and the changes it brings, from fall colors and the close of Major League Baseball to the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s new series. He discusses the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP16), which focuses on the conservation of biological diversity, sustainable use of nature, and equitable sharing of benefits from genetic resources.

The conversation concludes with “Alone Together: II. Ray of Hope” by John Wineglass.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Sept. 30, 2024.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversationclassical pacific
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories