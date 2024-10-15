Classical Conservation Conversation: Alone Together: Ray of Hope

In this edition, Dr. Shawn Lum reflects on the last quarter of the year and the changes it brings, from fall colors and the close of Major League Baseball to the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s new series. He discusses the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP16), which focuses on the conservation of biological diversity, sustainable use of nature, and equitable sharing of benefits from genetic resources.

The conversation concludes with “Alone Together: II. Ray of Hope” by John Wineglass.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Sept. 30, 2024.