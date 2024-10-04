© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
To our HPR-1 listeners on Kaua'i (KIPL): Our transmitter will be powered down for tower maintenance on Friday 10/4, 10am-3pm. Mahalo for your understanding.

Tuesday Student Takeover: Aya Okimoto

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 4, 2024 at 6:09 PM HST

Now a 10th grader at Punahou School, pianist & violinist Aya Okimoto revisits Tuesday Student Takeover with her new 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization,
The World Wave Music Festival. Dedicated to empowering young artists around the world with an accessible platform to showcase their musical talent, The World Wave Music Festival is free to enter. Aya Okimoto invites music students of all ages to participate in this event which caters to all aspiring artists looking for a chance to shine and grow in their musical craft. Deadlline to submit is November 13, 2024.

https://www.wavefestival.org
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
