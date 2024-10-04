Tuesday Student Takeover: Aya Okimoto

Now a 10th grader at Punahou School, pianist & violinist Aya Okimoto revisits Tuesday Student Takeover with her new 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization,

The World Wave Music Festival. Dedicated to empowering young artists around the world with an accessible platform to showcase their musical talent, The World Wave Music Festival is free to enter. Aya Okimoto invites music students of all ages to participate in this event which caters to all aspiring artists looking for a chance to shine and grow in their musical craft. Deadlline to submit is November 13, 2024.

https://www.wavefestival.org