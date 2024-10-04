Staff Picks: Lillian Tsang

Lillian Tsang, senior producer of HPR-1’s daily news roundtable, The Conversation, shares her passion for music in this edition of Classical Pacific’s Staff Picks. Hear how Lillian helps keep The Conversation running smoothly and what it takes to keep listeners engaged. Go behind the scenes and learn about the popular Backyard Quiz and how Lillian selects music cues to fit various themes of the daily talk show. She also shares her love for Celtic music, her upbringing with Beijing opera and the joys of working in public radio.

This classical music conversation aired on July 18, 2024.