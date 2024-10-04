© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To our HPR-1 listeners on Kaua‘i (KIPL): Our transmitter will be powered down for tower maintenance on Friday 10/4, 10am-3pm. Mahalo for your understanding.

Staff Picks: Lillian Tsang

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 4, 2024 at 4:11 PM HST

Lillian Tsang, senior producer of HPR-1’s daily news roundtable, The Conversation, shares her passion for music in this edition of Classical Pacific’s Staff Picks. Hear how Lillian helps keep The Conversation running smoothly and what it takes to keep listeners engaged. Go behind the scenes and learn about the popular Backyard Quiz and how Lillian selects music cues to fit various themes of the daily talk show. She also shares her love for Celtic music, her upbringing with Beijing opera and the joys of working in public radio.

This classical music conversation aired on July 18, 2024.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations classical pacific
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories