Classical Conservation Conversation - And The Waves Sing Because They Are Moving

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

Dr. Lum reflects on the many eventful environmental challenges that took place this summer, including heat waves, wildfires and storms. He shares excerpts from the UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ opening speech from the Pacific Islands Forum which emphasizes the impacts of climate change on the Pacific.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with Thomas Osborne’s composition “And the Waves Sing Because They Are Moving.”

This classical conservation conversation aired on Sept. 2, 2024.