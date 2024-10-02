Classical Conservation Conversation - Eye of the Tiger

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

In honor of International Tiger Day (July 29), Dr. Lum discusses the significance of tigers, highlighting their cultural and ecological importance. He shares about six remaining tiger populations and explores the effects of habitat loss, poaching, and isolation on the decline in tiger numbers.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with “Eye of the Tiger” played by the London Symphony Orchestra.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

This classical conservation conversation aired on July 29.