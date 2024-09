HPR's 2024 summer interns join our Tuesday Student Takeover for a college edition. Both Tori DeJournett and Alyssa Salcedo participated in the journalism program at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. They share their experiences as interns at various organizations and talk about the projects they worked on at HPR through intern programs with the Dow Jones News Fund and the Society of Professional Journalists.

