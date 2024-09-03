Classical Conservation Conversation - Before the Deluge

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation globally, focusing on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum explores the connection between environmental stewardship and cultural legacy, particularly in the context of the Austronesian migration. He discusses the remarkable ecological diversity of Taiwan and how it may have influenced early navigators' experiences.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with Jackson Browne’s “Before the Deluge.”

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

