Chamber Music Hawaiʻi on Morning Café with American Echoes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:17 PM HST

Bassoonist Tommy Morrison and clarinetist Jim Moffitt join Gene Schiller to discuss Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's upcoming season opener, "American Echoes." Featuring a program of Latin and South American music, performances will take place on Oct. 7 at the Doris Duke Theatre and Oct. 8 at the Paliku Theater. Repertoire includes Villa-Lobos' “Quatuor for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon,” and works by Alberto Ginastera, Carlos Chavez, and Silvestre Revueltas. Get tickets.
