© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tuesday Student Takeover: Brian Park

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published August 5, 2024 at 2:00 AM HST

Cellist Brian Park performed with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra as one of the Na Hoku Opio Young Stars of 2024. Park has been studying with HSOʻs Dr Sun Chan Chang for 8 years and tells us about his decision to switch from violin to cello at a young age, and the experiences that led him to the stage at the Waikiki Shell this past summer. Roosevelt High School Music Director, Gregg Abe joined us in this conversation. Park will be attending the University of Hawaii at Manoa in the fall.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Tuesday Student TakeoverHawaiʻi Symphony Orchestraroosevelt high schoolcello
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories