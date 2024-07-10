Tuesday Student Takeover: College Edition: Emily Fujii

Oboist Emily Fujii is pursuing a double major: English & Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies with a minor in Music at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Fujii started the oboe at Kaimuki Middle School, is an alum of the Hawaii Youth Symphony and was a soloist with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, as a winner of the Na Hoku Opio Young Stars concerto competition. Fujii and her University of Hawaii Wind Quartet will perform on July 19th, 2024 at Orvis Auditorium at 7pm in preparation for their appearance at the International Double Reed Society conference in Arizona.