Tuesday Student Takeover: College Edition: Emily Fujii

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published July 10, 2024 at 7:20 PM HST

Oboist Emily Fujii is pursuing a double major: English & Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies with a minor in Music at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Fujii started the oboe at Kaimuki Middle School, is an alum of the Hawaii Youth Symphony and was a soloist with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, as a winner of the Na Hoku Opio Young Stars concerto competition. Fujii and her University of Hawaii Wind Quartet will perform on July 19th, 2024 at Orvis Auditorium at 7pm in preparation for their appearance at the International Double Reed Society conference in Arizona.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
