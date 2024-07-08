Classical Conservation Conversation - Voyage au Pays du Tendre (Tales from Taiwan: Part 2)

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on select Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

In part 2 of his Tales from Taiwan, Dr. Lum discusses changes in biodiversity of the Pacific Islands from present to past, when the early colonizers arrived. The impacts of introduced species and the conversion of habitats from building settlements and hunting had greatly changed our landscape. Dr. Lum shares the importance of land stewardship, noting that human survival would not be possible without developing our land and sea.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with "Voyage au pays du Tendre" by Oxalys.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

This classical music conversation aired on June 10, 2024, on Classical Pacific and is part one of a four-part series recorded while Dr. Lum was visiting Taiwan. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.