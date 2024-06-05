Heean Ko and Abe Lagrimas, Jr. of Heean Ko Hawaii Trio visits Classical Pacific
Pianist Heean Ko of South Korea and Drummer Abe Lagrimas of Hawaii met while students at Berklee College of Music. 20 years later, they meet up again with Hawaii bassist Shawn Conley to record Heean Ko Hawaii Trioʻs debut album, "Pink Island." Released earlier this year, they celebrate with a concert at Blue Note Hawaii on Tuesday June 11. Ko and Lagrimas visit Classical Pacific to talk about friendship, music and Hawaii.