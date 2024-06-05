© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heean Ko and Abe Lagrimas, Jr. of Heean Ko Hawaii Trio visits Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published June 5, 2024 at 7:35 PM HST

Pianist Heean Ko of South Korea and Drummer Abe Lagrimas of Hawaii met while students at Berklee College of Music. 20 years later, they meet up again with Hawaii bassist Shawn Conley to record Heean Ko Hawaii Trioʻs debut album, "Pink Island." Released earlier this year, they celebrate with a concert at Blue Note Hawaii on Tuesday June 11. Ko and Lagrimas visit Classical Pacific to talk about friendship, music and Hawaii.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations blue notejazz trio
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio