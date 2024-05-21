Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
Students from Hanahauʻoli School's After School Enrichment Harp Class bring their joy, energy (and harps!) to Classical Pacific's Tuesday Student Takeover in this yearly tradition of showcasing how Hanahauʻoli's young students can learn to listen, play together and have fun!
As Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus prepares for their 63rd Annual Spring Concert, "Aloha E Na Pua O Hawaiʻi," seniors Lily Carlson and Drew Yos visit Classical Pacific to share music they love and memories of growing up in the choirs of HYOC.