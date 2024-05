During a busy week of preparing for the 42nd Annual Maui Classical Music Festival, Board Member President, Jeff Alfriend spoke to Classical Pacific about their upcoming festival starting on Friday. Featuring the Formosa Quartet and at different locations around Maui Island, this yearʻs Maui Classical Music Festival has 5 concerts and 2 visits to schools. More information can be found at www.mauiclassicalmusicfestival.org