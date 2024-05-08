Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
Itʻs always a delight to spend time with French Horn player Anna Lenhart of Honolulu Brass Quintet. Chamber Music Hawaii presents two different programs this week with Honolulu Brass Quintet- "Carnevale at Blue Note" and "From Bach to Pop" at St. John Lutheran Church, Kailua. Hear Anna Lenhart talk about these two concerts and her start in music.