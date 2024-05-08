Itʻs always a delight to spend time with French Horn player Anna Lenhart of Honolulu Brass Quintet. Chamber Music Hawaii presents two different programs this week with Honolulu Brass Quintet- "Carnevale at Blue Note" and "From Bach to Pop" at St. John Lutheran Church, Kailua. Hear Anna Lenhart talk about these two concerts and her start in music.

