Tommy Morrison on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published January 23, 2024 at 12:50 AM HST
Bassoonist Tommy Morrison and fellow Punahou Music School faculty, Dr. Tyler Ramos.

Tommy Morrison is the Principal Bassoonist with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra. Tommy Morrison talks about his upcoming concert at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio and his life in Hawaii.

Tags
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestrapunahou
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
