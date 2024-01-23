Tommy Morrison on Classical Pacific

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
Shawn Conley is the Principal Bassist with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, and is a member of The Knights and The Silk Road Ensemble. Shawn will be performing in Hawaiʻi Public Radio's Hawaiʻi Classical Performance Series at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. Shawn Conley talks about his music and his life back home in Hawaiʻi.
Violist Keon Sagara is a graduate of Punahou School and visits Classical Pacific while on Winter Break after his first semester at Eastman School of Music. Keon shares valuable advice with students looking to apply and audition to music schools and programs.