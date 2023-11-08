© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Timothy Carney of Hawaii Vocal Arts Ensemble visits Classical Pacific

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 8, 2023 at 7:25 PM HST

Artist Director of Hawaii Vocal Arts Ensemble, Timothy Carney visited Classical Pacific ahead of their weekend concert "An Evening Falls" at St. John Lutheran Church, Kailua and Lutheran Church of Honolulu, Punahou Street. We talk about the beautiful works on the program, the musicians of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra that will perform, and listen to Mendelssohnʻs "Wie der Hirsch" from Psalm 42, and "Oh Beautiful Night" from Brahms 4 Quartets, Op. 92.
Classical Music Conversations
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio