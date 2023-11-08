Timothy Carney of Hawaii Vocal Arts Ensemble visits Classical Pacific

Artist Director of Hawaii Vocal Arts Ensemble, Timothy Carney visited Classical Pacific ahead of their weekend concert "An Evening Falls" at St. John Lutheran Church, Kailua and Lutheran Church of Honolulu, Punahou Street. We talk about the beautiful works on the program, the musicians of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra that will perform, and listen to Mendelssohnʻs "Wie der Hirsch" from Psalm 42, and "Oh Beautiful Night" from Brahms 4 Quartets, Op. 92.