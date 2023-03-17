Raiatea Helm on Morning Café

Raiatea Helm and Jim Moffitt of Chamber Music Hawaiʻi drop by the studio to discuss Raiatea's upcoming appearance with the Spring Wind Quintet at Palikū Theater and Blue Note Hawaiʻi. Their program includes classics by Johann Strauss along with Hawaiian favorites.

This weekend's concerts also feature Molokaʻi's most famous composer Matthew Kane and will pay tribute to the mele and aloha of Queen Lydia Lili‘uokalani, Queen Julia Kapi‘olani, Princess Miriam Likelike and more.

Raiatea Helm with Spring Wind Quintet takes place at Palikū Theatre on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. and at Blue Note Hawaiʻi on Sunday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. Learn more

This classical music conversation aired on March 17. Morning Café and Morning Concert airs weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon on HPR-2.

