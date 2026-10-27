Asia Minute: When did sleeping become a competitive sport?

Everyone likes a good night's sleep. But for some people, the quest for better sleep can become an obsession. And it's taken an unusual turn in two major Asian capitals.

You might never have thought of sleep as a sport.

But just as competitive eating has become a phrase — and a practice — so now has competitive sleeping.

And while it's certainly not on the verge of becoming part of the Olympics anytime soon, the idea of competitive sleeping has hit Japan.

Earlier this month, dozens of participants took part in a contest focused on 90 minutes of sleep.

The winner came away with 2 million yen — more than $14,000.

Agence France Presse talked with creative director Riichiro Nakama, who oversaw the planning of the competition, which was sponsored by a mattress company.

It quotes him as saying, “Japan is often described as a country suffering from sleep deprivation, and people here are very diligent.”

Apparently, it's a diligence that extends to the pursuit of sleep.

Over in South Korea, Reuters reported on a gathering this past spring that was more focused on participation than competition.

Hundreds took part in the third annual “power nap contest,” put on by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

It was held in the middle of the afternoon, and city officials wandered around checking heart rates to confirm deep sleep.

Reuters reports the winner was a man in his 80s.