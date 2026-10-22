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Asia Minute: Why did Marco Rubio go to an Indian oil refinery this week?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published October 22, 2026 at 7:42 AM HST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio walks past Dr. Rajesh Gawande, the secretary of protocol of the government of Maharashtra, ahead of boarding a plane en route to Jamnagar, India, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
Kylie Cooper
/
Pool Reuters via AP
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio walks past Dr. Rajesh Gawande, the secretary of protocol of the government of Maharashtra, ahead of boarding a plane en route to Jamnagar, India, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

Less than two weeks ahead of the mid-term elections, high energy prices remain a campaign topic across the United States, but they're also playing a role in trade talks with one of the world's largest economies.

The world's biggest oil refinery is on the west coast of India in Jamnagar, a city whose population just about matches the number of residents in Hawaiʻi's 1st Congressional District.

It's hardly one of India's biggest cities, but it plays a crucial role in the country's energy landscape.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spent part of his day there yesterday, after calling India a “refining superpower.”

Until very recently, the fact that India got most of its imported crude oil from Russia was a political complication for the United States.

Last year, President Trump had threatened to double tariffs on Indian exports to the U.S. unless it cut back on its oil imports from Russia.

Now, the president is waiving tariffs that Congress passed against countries that import Russian oil.

That action relieves immediate U.S. trade pressure on India — and could ease the way for a broader trade deal between the two countries.

Energy has emerged as a critical part of the trade and investment relationship between the United States and India.

Reliance Industries runs the refinery in Jamnagar and has plans for a refinery project in Brownsville, Texas, although the exact size and other details of that investment remain unclear.
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director of Hawai‘i Public Radio since February 2011. Born in New York City, he spent 21 years at CNN in various positions...
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