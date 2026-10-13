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Asia Minute: Social media linked to loneliness in older adults

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:20 PM HST
A woman films with her smartphone near a stage for a concert by K-pop group BTS at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 20, 2026.
Lee Jin-man
/
AP
A woman films with her smartphone near a stage for a concert by K-pop group BTS at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 20, 2026.

Is there a connection between heavy use of social media by older adults and feelings of loneliness?

That may be the case, according to a study from the Seoul National University College of Medicine.

Researchers looked at data from more than 34,000 Seoul residents, aged 20 and above, and split them into groups based on age.

The Korea Herald reported they found what they called a statistically significant correlation between active use of social media and the tendency to feel lonely in those 60 and above.

Feelings of loneliness were not statistically significant in other age groups.

In fact, among those aged 20 to 59, overall social media use was associated with lower odds of loneliness.

And even among older adults, it does not mean that the use of social media caused those feelings.

It’s not clear whether the use of social media itself deepens the feelings of loneliness among older people, or if the loneliness itself pushes them to use social media more.

However, the researchers said “older adults may be more vulnerable to adverse aspects” of social media use, and may require more targeted guidance on its “healthy use.”

The study was published in the Journal of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, put out by the Korean Society for Preventive Medicine.
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Asia Minute South KoreaKūpunaMental HealthTechnology
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director of Hawai‘i Public Radio since February 2011. Born in New York City, he spent 21 years at CNN in various positions...
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